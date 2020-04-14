Kelly Ripa Tells ‘Live’ Viewers She’s So Desperate To Color Her Gray Roots She’s Resorted To Cover Spray

Kelly Ripa made a confession on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’: her blonde hair is now ‘all spray.’ She’s even received hair styling help from her 18-year-old daughter, Lola!

After losing access to professional hair colorists and salons, Kelly Ripa’s had to take matters in her own hands. “I’ve been spraying my roots. At this point it’s all spray because my hair is all gray,” Kelly revealed on the April 14 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan! Well, she’s doing an impeccable job, because the talk show host’s hair was a perfect bright blonde while she mourned her grey mane to co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly revealed that she’s also receiving help in the hair department from her own 18-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos. “My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” Kelly revealed during Tuesday’s show. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

Lola has proved to be an immense help as Kelly films her talk show while quarantining at home. Not only has she passed along beauty knowledge from TikTok, but Lola has also opened up her wardrobe to her mom! “I’m now in my daughter’s clothes. It’s gone there,” Kelly also admitted during the show. Kelly did look quite trendy in Lola’s tailored white blazer and graphic print T-shirt. Lola is a student at New York University (her 22-year-old brother Michael Consuelos‘ alma mater), but now that the pandemic has shut down college campuses nationwide, she’s isolating at home with her brothers and parents.

As her new hair routine proves, Kelly’s had to make a lot of adjustments for her new quarantine lifestyle. Instead of making a trip to Washington, D.C. or having a large family brunch, Kelly celebrated this Easter by looking back at throwback photos taken during the same holiday from years past. At least the All My Children alum can still work from home, and spend quality time with her heartthrob of a husband Mark Consuelos, 49!