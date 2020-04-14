At Home With Carly Hughes: The Actress Shares Her Go-To Quarantine Recipes & Tips To Staying Fit

If someone could be ‘quarantine goals,’ it’s Carly Hughes. The actress spoke to HollywoodLife about what she’s been up to in isolation & it includes some delicious food!

While quarantining alone can be difficult, American Housewife actress Carly Hughes is making it fun! The former Broadway star has taken to Instagram to show off her cooking skills, fitness routines and more in the midst of the country-wide stay at home order due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While we anxiously await for American Housewife to turn on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET, it’s always nice to count on Carly to come through with the content. She spoke to HollywoodLife.com about what she’s been up to!

What are you binge watching during the quarantine? I’ve watched so many things that I don’t even know… it’s all running together. The other day I was on a FaceTime happy hour with friends and they were like, ‘Did you watch this?’ And I said no, and then the other friend was like, ‘Yeah, you did. You told me all about it.’ My brain is fried. I watched this new series, October Faction on Netflix. I finished it in a day. I watched all of High Fidelity, I Am Not Okay With This, I’m currently getting into Ozark. I have watched all of Netflix.

What are you doing to workout and stay fit at home? I still do my regular PlateFit, but at home, I do it without the plate. All of those exercises can be done at home on a mat, with or without weights and they are a half an hour so you get a good burn. I’ve also been doing Torched by Isaac Boots. I recently discovered him he’s really great. He’s a hard one, so I can’t do him every day. I also do my girl Emilie Battle from Battle Body. and she’s a friend of mine who started her own business in New York before Corona hit, but she’s offering up exercises and Zoom classes and free lives on her Instagram for anybody. I go for a walk every day unless it’s Saturday — I keep Saturday my chill day.

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? When I cook I play the Motown station on Pandora Motown that, and that makes me really happy to cook. At the beginning of the quarantine I was listening to the Lianne la Havas Pandora station and also Lake Street dive is a great Pandora station.

What are your at home quarantine essentials? What did you stock up on before? I stocked up extra, extra because I’m imuno-compromised. Because I’m really not. You know, the starches and the canned tunas and ground meat that you can freeze in your freezer, anything that I can just have and make meals out of. I have been cooking everything — I’ve been cooking more things than I put in my entire life. There’s one of me and this dag-gone quarantine house and I don’t know who cooks just for one, cause I don’t know!? I cooked personal pan turkey meatloaf, and showed the world how to do that with roasted cauliflower in the Airfryer. My favorite was my loaded Greek turkey burgers with herbed potatoes. My other favorite was about lemon chicken, it was just amazing.

