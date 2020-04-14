Boosie Badazz Refuses To Apologize For Insulting Dwayne Wade’s Transgender Daughter: ‘I’d Say It Again’

Boosie Badazz doesn’t feel sorry for slamming Dwyane Wade, who supported his child’s decision to identify as female. The rapper claimed JAY-Z almost stepped in!

Boosie Badazz, 37, is still standing by his hurtful comments that he made about Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya. The “Nasty Nasty” rapper slammed Dwyane, 38, after the NBA star confirmed that Zaya identifies as female in Feb. 2020. “It’s kinda f–king with my money, but I meant everything I said and I’d say it again,” Boosie told Charlamagne Tha God on the April 13 episode of The Breakfast Club. Boosie was asked if he felt obligated to apologize, which led the rapper to claim that JAY-Z almost tried to act as a mediator and make the apology happen.

“Nah, they already tried to do that,” Boosie said on the show. “They were trying to hook up some s–t with a meeting with JAY-Z. They say JAY-Z was gonna get him on the phone and all that s–t, I need to apologize to save this and save that, that I got coming up.” Directly addressing the record executive, Boosie added, “Hey, tell JAY-Z I don’t wanna talk. I’m not apologizing for s–t. I don’t give a f–k if Jesus call and tell me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was right.” HollywoodLife has reached out to JAY-Z for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

What Boosie felt was “right” was telling off Dwyane for offering unconditional love and support for his child for being transgender, something that countless kids have suffered bullying and prejudice over. After Dwyane went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to reveal that Zaya goes by she/her pronouns and no longer is called her birth name, Zion, Boosie felt the need to share a video of himself ranting. “Dwyane Wade, you’ve gone too f–king far, bro,” Boosie said in the Instagram video. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gonna be. They don’t have s–t figured out yet.” Dwyane did not talk about Zaya undergoing gender reassignment surgery, but Boosie added, “He might meet a woman at 16 and fall in love with her, but his dick be gone.” Also disregarding the fact that gender identity isn’t related to sexual orientation, Boosie added, “Don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay.”

On the other hand, Dwyane proudly supported his daughter’s decision to publicly come out as transgender. “We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community. We’re proud allies, as well. We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously,” Dwyane informed Ellen DeGeneres on the Feb. 11 episode of her talk show.

“So when our child comes home with a question or an issue or anything, it’s our job as parents to listen and give them the best information and feedback that we can,” Dwyane continued. “Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — originally Zion, born as a boy — and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys, I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’ Internally, it’s now our job to go out and get information.”