Selena Gomez Unrecognizable With Long Braids On ‘Interview’ Mag Cover – Pics

Fashion & Beauty Editor

Selena Gomez looked completely unrecognizable with long braid pigtails on the April cover of ‘Interview’ magazine, where she was interviewed by Amy Schumer.

Selena Gomez, 27, slayed the April 2020 cover of Interview magazine in pigtail braids which made her look unrecognizable. For the cover, Sels looks flawless on the cover rocking skintight super high braided pigtails that end at her chest. She paired her quirky hairstyle with a tight black long-sleeve Balenciaga shirt with a big red X on the front. She styled the top with a pair of tight black Wolford leggings and knee-high black leather platform Vetements boots.

Another one of our favorite photos from the shoot sees Selena lying down in a red sports car wearing a Morphew Collection black T-shirt mini dress with car racing graphics on it. In another photo, she’s sitting in the same car but this time her hair was down and straight with her bangs covering her forehead. She rocked the same Balenciaga top as the cover with a mini GCDS skirt and the same black boots.

The photos of Selena just got sexier as she’s pictured fixing up cars with grease covering her body. In one picture she’s rocking a white Vanna Youngstein with a tiny Moschino Couture skirt while her hair was in pigtails with two long braids on either side.

Selena Gomez looked drop-dead-gorgeous in pigtail braids on the cover of Interview mag’s April 2020 issue. (Eli Russell Linnetz)

From her sexy ERL tank top with Balenciaga pants and a Moschino Couture safety pin to her skintight black latex jumpsuit with red stripes by Marine Serre, Selena looked sexier than ever in this gritty photoshoot which was styled by Mel Ottenberg.

Not only does Selena look fabulous in the cover shoot, but she was also interviewed by her friend, Amy Schumer. To see the full interview and photoshoot of Selena, you can pick up Interview’s April 2020 issue, available on newsstands on April 14 and Nationwide on April 21.