Joe Guidice Worries For Daughters As Joe Gorga Has To Be Teresa’s Rock Without Him Or Dad

Joe Giudice is thousands of miles away in Italy as his ex Teresa and their four daughters mourn the death of Teresa’s dad — but takes comfort knowing Joe Gorga is ‘there’ for them.

Joe Giudice, 47, is struggling with not being able to be there for his his ex Teresa Giudice, 47, and their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 16 Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, after the death of Teresa’s father Giacinto. The reality star remains in Sala Consilina, Italy due to his legal issues — but knows that his brother-in-law Joe Gorga will take care of his girls. “Joe Giudice always worries about Teresa and his daughters because he isn’t there, but he knows Joe Gorga is there if Teresa needs anything,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Teresa’s brother is really her rock in a lot of ways with their dad now gone and Joe [Giudice] not being around, it’s kind of brought them closer together,” the source added.

The Gorga’s have been dealing with the unfortunate death of their father Giacinto, who had been struggling with his health for some time. “Teresa and her brother were both taking care of their father and visiting the hospital,” the source noted. The 76-year-old passed away on April 3 after battling an pneumonia, and the doting grandfather was remembered by various family members on social media. Since the death, the family’s have all returned back to their respective homes to continue practicing social distancing amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. “The Gorgas have been with Melissa Gorga‘s family — including her sisters and mother — and their kids and spouses, while Teresa and the girls were at their home. Joe Gorga is back with wife Melissa and her family now,” the insider confirmed. Due to newly imposed rules about large gatherings, the family was unable to host a large memorial and instead had a small goodbye ceremony with Teresa, her girls, brother Joe, Melissa Gorga and their kids.

Joe Giudice was unable to attend the ceremony for his father-in-law due his current legal situation: the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been in Italy since requesting a lift-of-stay back in October. He is currently awaiting a legal decision about whether or not he’ll be allowed to continue living in the United States. Teresa and the girls visited him back in November, however, not being able to be with them during the pandemic has made things even more difficult. “Joe [Giudice] isn’t afraid of his family contracting Coronavirus necessarily, he just worries about [his girls] because they’re so far. It pains him so much that there’s an epidemic happening and he can’t see them,” the insider revealed.

Despite the distance, Joe Giudice remains in regular communication with his daughters. “They talk multiple times a day. The entire family is on the phone with Joe..he is always calling because he’s lonely and bored without them. Yes he has family and friends, but it’s not the same. He’d literally give anything to see his daughters right now,” they added.