Dolly Parton’s 11 Best Red Carpet Looks Over The Years In Honor Of Her Biography Special

Ahead of the new Dolly Parton biography special airing on April 13, we’re looking back at some of Dolly’s most stylish red carpet looks over the years!

Dolly Parton fans can delve deeper into her life and history with Biography: Dolly, a two hour documentary airing on A&E on April 12. The documentary tells the story of Dolly’s childhood in poverty, and how she moved to Nashville and eventually became one of the world’s most iconic country music legends. Ahead of the doc’s premiere, we’ve rounded up some of Dolly’s best recent red carpet looks, from events like the Grammys, CMA Awards and more.

Dolly has walked just about every major red carpet over the years. In 2019, she was one of the most buzzed about stars of the night at the CMA Awards, as the show was honoring women in country music. Dolly was one of the hosts for the evening, and she looked absolutely stunning during her red carpet arrival. At 74 years old, Dolly still looks incredible, and she showed some leg in her white dress at the event.

Another leggy red carpet look for Dolly was at the Grammy Awards (below). She wore a plunging red dress, which featured a ruffled bottom and silver embellishments. The dress only came down to her knees, and she paired the look with tights and matching heels. So fierce! Dolly even attended the Oscars in 2006, and she looked beyond amazing in a pale pink gown that put her famous chest on full display.

There are plenty of more amazing Dolly Parton red carpet looks where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out Dolly at the ACM Awards, pre-Emmys events and more from over the years. Biography: Dolly airs on A&E on Sun., April 12 at 8:00 p.m.