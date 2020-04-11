Vanessa Hudgens Reunites With ‘High School Musical’ Cast But Fans Wonder Where Zac Efron Is

The ‘High School Musical’ cast had a virtual reunion on Zoom and it looked like so much fun! Vanessa Hudgens posted a pic on Instagram, but her ex-BF Zac Efron was notably missing.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, just took us back to the High School Musical days in the best way! The former Disney share snapped a pic of a virtual hang out on video conferencing app Zoom with her former HSM cast mates Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and director Kenny Ortega! The gang appeared to call in from their homes while self-isolating amidst the COVID-19 crisis, and it was so nice to see the group kicking it like old times! “Guess who’s back…” Vanessa curiously captioned the screen grab, posted on Saturday, April 11. Monique also posted a picture, adding the caption “Together….together….” along with a piano and winky face emoji.

While it was fun to see the actors back together, fans immediately noticed that Vanessa’s ex-boyfriend and HSM cast member Zac Efron, 32, was missing from the group! “If anyone needs me I’ll be over here upset at the fact that Zac Efron didn’t show up to the hsm zoom reunion,” fan @ughsophie posted noting her favorite HSM star didn’t join. “Wait, why didn’t ZAC come???” user @hsm_lovers_forever added, while another defended the actor and suggested perhaps he couldn’t make it. “It isn’t the casts fault that @ZacEfron didn’t do that zoom reunion with them. It’s on Zac. He made the decision. They didn’t exclude him. Please shut the hell up now,” @4gotuexistedx chimed in.

Vanessa has been seemingly nostalgic about the Disney films that shot her to stardom lately, jumping in on a High School Musical TikTok challenge on Mar. 17! Ashley Tisdale challenged her BFF to the task, and the pair virtually sang the iconic tune “We’re All In This Together.” Vanessa had a bottle of Josh red wine to go for the performance, and looked like she has having a blast in her own kitchen! “Well. It’s come to this. Lol. @AshleyTisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?” Vanessa wrote on the video. “You should have done the dance!” Ashley responded back.

The TikTok video is the second time Vanessa has busted out a High School Musical tune recently, as she also performed “Breaking Free” at a karaoke bar on Nov, 10! “Um. Here’s a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober version of breaking free,” she captioned a video from the night out, adding a laughing-crying emoji. “Yep. That happened lol it hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol the ‘ooo yeah’. Dear lord lol,” she added.