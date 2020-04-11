Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Of An Unrecognizable Kourtney After Dramatic Physical Fight On ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian celebrated National Siblings Day by posting pics of her and her siblings, including one that showed her in matching outfits with older sis Kourtney.

It looks like Kim Kardashian, 39, isn’t holding any grudges when it comes to older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and their eye-catching physical fight on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The doting sister took to Instagram to share several photos, including one cute one with Kourt, in honor of National Siblings Day. In the throwback, Kim and Kourtney can be seen sitting on what appears to be a couch with designs on it as they show off what looks like animal print pajamas. They seem to be opening presents in the pic and Kim is looking over at her big sis as she holds up part of the gift in her hand. “Happy National Siblings Day,” Kim captioned the posts.

In addition the throwback of her and Kourtney, some of the Kim’s other pics include various moments with her other siblings, including Khloe Kardashian, 35, Rob Kardashian, 33, Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22. Kourtney also took to her own Instagram story to repost some throwback photos and video of her and her siblings, including a cozy one with Kim.

The sisterly love between Kim and Kourtney comes as a bit of a shock considering the headline-making fight they had on the Mar. 26 episode of their E! reality show. They both kept getting into confrontations over disagreements until one day when it escalated into the physical altercation, which Khloe tried to mediate. Things became so bad that Kim even admitted to bleeding from one of Kourtney’s moves when she gave an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Mar. 30. “I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see,” Kim said in the interview. “I was bleeding.”

We’re glad to know the fight didn’t ruin Kim and Kourtney’s relationship and that things are still all good between them. We look forward to seeing more KarJenner moments on the show soon!