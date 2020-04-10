‘Bella’s Lullaby’ was the song that played as Edward Cullen showed off his vampire powers to Bella Swan in ‘Twilight.’ Now, it’s the track TikTok users are using to show off their twerk moves.

We’re not in Forks anymore. In the 2009 film Twilight, Bella Swan zoomed around on Edward Cullen’s back to the tune of the sentimental piano keys in “Bella’s Lullaby.” Now, in 2020, people are twerking to the very same song that served as one of the couple’s great love songs. TikTok user @twaimz kick-started the dance trend on April 3, beginning the clip by channeling Bella-esque angst on his face before launching into aggressive twerk moves. The video is now nearly at two million “likes,” and inspired a wave of many more TikTok users to shake their booty to “Bella’s Lullaby” (see the videos below for reference).

Of course, this is far from the first Twilight-inspired TikTok trend. Fans have been using “Bella’s Lullaby” to recreate countless scenes from the movie adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s iconic book series (i.e., Edward saving Bella from a sliding car, and the infamous “I know what you are” moment). This vampire saga proved that it wasn’t just a fad of the late 2000’s and early 2010’s!

The film series’ soundtrack even struck an emotional chord in Robert Pattinson, the now 33-year-old British heartthrob who brought Edward’s vampire character to real life on the big screen. “It genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack,” Robert told USA Today in April of 2019, after rewatching the film series’ second installment, New Moon. “I completely forgot, but the soundtracks were quite ahead of their time. It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense. People come up (to me) and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories.” We hope that means Robert will consider taking on the “Bella’s Lullaby” twerk challenge.

Long gone are the days of Bella and Edward bonding over “Bella’s Lullaby,” sadly. Not only did the film series wrap in 2012, but the leading characters’ actors — Robert and Kristen Stewart — also broke up in May of 2013 after Kristen’s sensationalized cheating scandal. However, “Rob and Kristen talk from time to time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Nov. 2019! “It isn’t anything that is planned but they still support each other because they are genuine friends,” our source added. “They both went through something with Twilight that most people never even deal with. They grew up in Hollywood in such a way together and what they dealt with created a deep bond.”