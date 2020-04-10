True Thompson, 23 Mos., Fools Around With Cute Bunny Filter On Instagram With Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson gifted their millions of followers with yet another adorable bonding moment!

Caution everyone… much silliness ahead! Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her daughter True Thompson, 23 mos, got into the Easter spirit days early in a new Instagram story posted on Thursday, April 9. They played around with a filter that transformed the youngster into a cute bunny that made her giggle with delight. “This my bunny,” the Good American founder said to her little one as she continued to stare into the camera. True’s ensemble perfectly matched her mood as she sported a sweatshirt that had a blue sky and sunny design! She even had on a pair of dazzling earrings for the clip that sparkled during their sweet moment with one another.

True has been bringing it in the cute department ever since she was born but that has really escalated over the past month amid her and mommy Khloe being stuck at home in quarantine. The almost two year old (her birthday is Sunday, April 12) has been enjoying her time by doing everyday things other toddlers do like jumping on the trampoline, playing in the grass, blowing bubbles into the wind and feeding her doll with some delicious fake food while not having a clue as to what’s going on in the real world. What’s even better is that Khloe has been filming all of these moments and posting them online and we are here for it!

Khloe’s baby girl is clearly a fashion superstar on the rise as is her many cousins including North West, 6, and Stormi Webster, 2. True looked absolutely smashing in a white shirt dress that was adorned with many colorful patterns while she ran around and yelled for her mommy (who was right behind her).

Like mother, like daughter! Khloe and True wore matching animal print pajama outfits to bed on Friday, April 3. She posted two different twinning photos of them where the youngin was all smiles for the first snap where she looked right into the camera while holding onto her Trolls doll.