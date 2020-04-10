At Home With Jamie Gray Hyder: ‘SVU’ Star Shares How She ‘Checks In With My Body’ While Isolating

Your favorite stars are talking EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about how they are spending their time in quarantine. Today, we chat with Jamie Gray Hyder.

It’s a difficult time with the coronavirus pandemic and nobody knows about that more than Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Jamie Gray Harder. The actress sadly lost a coworker to the virus and has also had to face the realities of having her job pause while staying quarantined in New York City. HollywoodLife caught up EXCLUSIVELY with Jamie to see how she’s doing her best to “not be too hard” on herself while doing her part by staying at home to help flatten the curve.

What are you doing to workout and stay fit at home? I try to walk every day, do planks, push-ups, etc., and am trying to be better about yoga/stretching. Honestly, I’m not the best self-motivator with working out, so I’m really missing my fight trainer, but I think it’s important not to be too hard on yourself while we try to navigate this time. These days, I feel that remembering to take deep breaths and checking in with your body are what’s important.

What are your at home quarantine essentials? What did you stock up on before? I love to eat and cook, so other than walks, I only leave the house for weekly trips to the butcher and grocery store. Beyond the pantry essentials, I love to have flavor-packed dried goods on hand like shiitake mushrooms, various chiles, kombu (seaweed), and bonito. I also stock up on my favorite plant-based protein shakes, smoked salmon, fruit bars, and lots of snacks. In my (small) freezer, I make sure to have MSC certified fish, ice cream, a pack of bacon and organic hot dogs. Also, hand cream. Very essential with all the washing and sanitizing!

What are you binge watching during the quarantine? My fiancé and I started with the outrageous Tiger King doc, which did not disappoint, and have now moved on to re-watching a random assortment of older movies. Everything from Rashomon, to The Birdcage, to Half Nelson. We’ve always liked to do ‘dinner and a movie’ night where we pick a film and then cook dinner (loosely) to a theme. For example, we’ve done spaghetti and meatballs for Casino, cowboy-cut ribeyes for Hateful Eight, Moroccan chicken for Casablanca, etc.

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? I’ll admit that I am not super ‘hip’ when it comes to music, so I usually stick to older music, but I like to switch it up and pick a new ‘theme’ every day. Sometimes I’ll pick a specific artist like Bonnie Raitt or I’ll pick a genre like classical, reggae or jazz. In the morning, I like to put on a landscape video with relaxing music from YouTube. They also have filmed walks through national parks, which I love!