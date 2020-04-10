Gal Gadot Is A Wonder In Fierce Sheer Metallic Gown On The Cover Of ‘Vogue’ – See Pics

Gal Gadot looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a sheer metallic gown on the cover of ‘Vogue’s’ May 2020 issue!

Gal Gadot, 34, graced the May 2020 cover of Vogue magazine and the actress looks absolutely stunning wearing a sheer gown in the middle of the desert. On the cover, Gal rocked a sleeveless silver sequin and crystal bedazzled Louis Vuitton dress that featured sheer panels, revealing her insanely toned figure. She styled the gown with Tiffany & Co. earrings and little to no makeup. Aside from some eyeliner and filled in brows, Gal went with a neutral beauty look and left her jet-black hair straight down and pushed back.

The entire photoshoot for the magazine was gorgeous and aside from her sequin dress, Gal showed off her fabulous figure yet again in an Iris van Herpen Couture dress which was completely sheer and only covered up her private parts, putting her torso and bare legs on full display. The see-through gown featured intricate details and embroidery while the sleeves were wide open and decorated with feathers.

Another one of our favorite photos sees Gal standing in between rocks while wearing a strapless black Valentino Haute Couture dress with metallic silver shiny stripes. The bottom half of the dress was sheer while the bodice featured a massive ruffle. She topped her look off with Tiffany & Co. earrings.

For Gal’s fourth look in the spread, the Wonder Woman actress went au naturel when she donned a nude, pale pink Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. The skintight frock had one massive ruffle shoulder while the rest of the piece was skintight against her toned physique. As for her glam, she went with barely any makeup, showing off her naturally beautiful face and clear complexion.

Gal looked absolutely stunning in Vogue’s May 2020 issue, which is available on newsstands nationwide on April 21.