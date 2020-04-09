Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Cassie Randolph Reveals How Animals Helped Her ‘Bond’ With Colton Underwood For PETA Campaign

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Huntington Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are still going strong as they go for a scenic walk down the coast with Cassie's sister Michelle. Michelle happens to be dating actor Gregg Sulkin who appears to be isolating without Michelle. Pictured: Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Michelle Randolph BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Huntington Beach, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are seen together as he continues to cover from COVID-19. The former Bachelor was seen in great spirits as he chatted with Cassie and an unidentified female friend outside his home. Colton tested positive for the coronavirus and revealed he spent five days where the illness was at it's worst, feeling like he only had 20% function of his lungs. The former football player recently reveled that he and Cassie will not be moving in together until they get married:" 'We have something to look forward to''. *Shot on April 3, 2020* Pictured: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph BACKGRID USA 4 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

While urging fans to steer clear of SeaWorld and other marine parks for a new PETA ad, Cassie Randolph opened up about how she turned Colton Underwood into a total ‘cat dad’!

Cassie Randolph is the latest celebrity to team up with PETA for animal rights, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first look at her campaign. Cassie is urging her fans and followers to stop going to marine parks, like SeaWorld, which are holding marine mammals in captivity. For her ad, she posed in a glass tank next to the ocean, with text that reads, “If you think isolation is hard, try it for 30 years.”

The ad is referencing the current quarantine regulations set in place amidst the coronavirus, which has left U.S. citizens forced to stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19. Considering Cassie’s boyfriend, Colton Underwood,  was diagnosed with coronavirus, Cassie knows first-hand how tough it is to deal with isolation. In addition to this artwork, Cassie also sat down with PETA to talk about why this cause is so important to her.

“I live by the beach, so marine life is really important to me,” Cassie told PETA. “When I’m out there on the beach and in the ocean surfing, I’ll see dolphins. It’s really amazing to see them out there. The fact that people would take them from their natural environment and families and their life is just so sad. Really, people are doing it for money and entertainment. I think it’s important, that with a platform, you use it to stand up for things you really believe in.”

cassie randolph
Brian Bowen Smith.

Cassie also opened up about how animals helped her form a connection with Colton on The Bachelor, and how pets are a big part of their relationship. “I think mine and Colton’s love for animals helped us bond,” she revealed. “Obviously, he’s a dog guy, and I’m a cat girl. But right now, I’m fostering kittens, and now, he’s a full-on cat dad.”

To conclude her message, Cassie added, “I think a way to help marine mammals is to urge aquariums to take marine mammals and put them in a seaside sanctuary where they are safe and in their natural environment, so they’re having a happy full life. I think it’s important to not visit these places that are putting their mammals in captivity. I don’t think people are really away of how sad their lives are when they’re there.”