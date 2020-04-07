Porsha Williams & Daughter Pilar, 1, Snuggle During Nap Time & The Video Is Too Cute For Words

Porsha Williams got in a sweet snuggle session with her daughter, Pilar Jhena, as she tried to rock her to sleep during nap time. The one-year-old’s sleepy face is almost too cute to handle.

Is there anything better than snuggling a baby? Porsha Williams got everyone’s baby fever skyrocketing when she posted the most darling video of her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, napping on her chest. Little Pilar, who just had her first birthday in March 2020, is trying her best to stay awake has her mom rocks her gently to sleep. The micro-fashionista looks adorable in a stylish playsuit printed with leaves, tiny jeweled earrings, and her hair done up in little buns with brown bows. Porsha captioned the sweet video from April 6, which you can watch below, “Nap time snuggles 🥰 👶🏽👑😴”.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s fans couldn’t stop gushing about just how cute baby PJ is in the video. “OMG I CANT WITH THIS CUTENESSSS😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” one admirer commented. “Awwww PJ. @porsha4real enjoy those cuddles. They’re the best. I miss my babies being this little 😍,” another commenter advised. “MOOD, PJ… Mood. I feel you girl! LOL,” a fan joked in the comments. “She’s getting so big 😍😍😍😍”. Nobody could get over just how much PJ looks like both Porsha and her father, Dennis McKinley — she really does!

Maybe PJ’s so tired from her big appearance on Watch What Happens Live! Porsha’s daughter got to virtually “meet” her new bestie, Andy Cohen‘s one-year-old son, Benjamin Cohen, on the April 5 episode of the talk show. Like most talk shows during the coronavirus crisis, WWHL is broadcasting from home, and all guests are appearing remotely.

PJ and Benjamin really weren’t having it, but their parents were so delighted. They talked about how many teeth their babies have now, and Andy made a hilarious RHOA reference at the end. He got Benjamin to wave and say “Say bye, Ashy!” — a callback to one of Porsha’s most famous lines from the show.