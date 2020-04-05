NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak Shade Current ‘RHOA’ Cast: They ‘Strategically’ Plan Drama

Former rivals NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak have reunited to host an Instagram Live show, ‘Cocktails After Dark.’ In their first ep, the duo threw shade at new ‘RHOA’ cast members.

NeNe Leakes, 52, and Kim Zolciak, 41, had a lot to say about the current Real Housewives of Atlanta cast when the pair joined forces for a new Instagram Live show called Cocktails After Dark, which launched on April 3! The ladies left their longtime feud in the past for the fun and lighthearted chat, kicking back with their cocktails of choice: Moet & Chandon bubbles for NeNe and a glass of wine for Kim (which also included a hilarious detour where the ladies both admitted they can’t handle tequila). When the conversation turned to the Bravo reality series which the pair found fame on, Kim admitted she hadn’t been watching the current season, but knew who was in the cast. “If you could change someone on the current cast, and bring someone from the past … who would you bring back?” NeNe asked.

“I would definitely bring…I feel like me, you, Sheree (Whitfield) … I feel like the OG’s are the best. I mean, getting rid of somebody?” Kim replied, laughing. “I think it’s all just gotten to the point that they live in fantasy land. It’s not all real. They aren’t showing their real side, their real life.” NeNe went on to say the show felt “raw” when her and Kim began filming in the late 2000s. “I feel like when we started, we were quite different. We were raw. We were just saying anything, and doing anything — we were having a good time, and we told our real stories. I’m not saying that they don’t, but I’m saying they think about it,” she said.

Kim agreed, saying she felt the newer cast members “strategically” plan drama, “I think they think about it, and I think they strategically plan it out,” she said. “For us, we were just kind of being who we were. We had no idea where this was going to go. I don’t know if you guys know this, but I wasn’t ever supposed to be on it because it was supposed to be an all African American cast. Then NeNe was like, ‘Hey, I’m filming this show you should come on, you should come on.’”

Kim also revealed the name of the show was originally meant to be Ladies of Atlanta. “So we did this pilot, we had so much fun … and I was like ‘are we doing a porno? WTF do you mean Ladies of Atlanta?’ I had no idea it was Housewives. That was 13 years ago.” We’re so happy to see Kim and NeNe have patched things up!