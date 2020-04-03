Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Tight Red Dress To Celebrate ‘Total Bellas’ Premiere

During a virtual party to celebrate the season five premiere of ‘Total Bellas,’ Nikki and Brie Bella looked incredible while showing off their baby bumps in matching red dresses.

Nikki Bella’s maternity style is SO on-point, and she debuted yet another gorgeous look on April 2. While celebrating the season five premiere of her show, Total Bellas, Nikki rocked a red dress that was to DIE for. The ensemble was skintight and fell to her knee, with the fabric hugging her perfectly round baby bump. Nikki and her sister, Brie Bella, threw an at-home premiere party for the show, and Brie also wore a red dress that accentuated her baby bump.

This is Brie’s second child with Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), and Nikki’s first with Artem Chigvintsev. The twins were shocked to learn that they were pregnant and due less than two weeks apart at the end of last year. They shared the exciting news with fans in January, and have been proudly showing off their baby bumps on social media ever since. Nikki and Brie are quarantined together in Arizona amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and they were joined by Brie’s daughter, Birdie, 2, for their premiere party.

The premiere of Total Bellas centered around Brie and Bryan’s disagreement about whether or not they wanted to have a second child, and Nikki’s decision about whether or not she wanted to move in with Artem. Nikki actually asked Artem to move in with her in her new Arizona home, but began having doubts when Brie warned her that she might be moving too fast. Eventually, Nikki told Artem that she didn’t feel like she was ready to move in with him yet, and he was visibly disappointed.

Meanwhile, Brie was having second thoughts about whether or not she wanted another baby, while Bryan was adamant that he wanted to add to the family. This brought on a lot of stress, which was intensified when the couple’s dog, Josie, passed away. The show continues on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on E!