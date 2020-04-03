See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jordyn Woods Goes Shopping With Look-ALike Younger Sister Jodie For Supplies 

Jordyn Woods & her sister Jodie grocery shopping
BACKGRID
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne grocery shop in West Hollywood. In seeming defiance of recommendations to keep distance from people in light of the current Covid-19 scare, the trio engaged in a group hug while inside the store but did wear protective gloves while out before walking out to load up their purchases. Despite the worldwide panic over the virus, the group appeared in great spirits as they shopped together. Pictured: Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 15 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jordyn Woods steps out of quarantine with her lookalike sister to buy organic groceries. Pictured: Jordyn Woods BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Lucas / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Willow Smith and her boyfriend Tyler Cole stop by Whole Foods for groceries in Malibu during the Covid 19 Quarantine. 28 Mar 2020 Pictured: Willow Smith, Tyler Cole. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638111_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Marie Presley was spotted grocery shopping at Erewhon with her daughters Finley and Harper amid the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, CA. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 26 Mar 2020 Pictured: Lisa Marie Presley was spotted grocery shopping at Erewhon with her daughters Finley and Harper amid the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA636691_028.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Editor

Jordyn Woods took her younger sis, Jodie grocery shopping in LA on April 2, and they look like twins in new photos! The sisters stepped out in matching socks and sneakers amid quarantine for groceries and supplies.

Jordyn Woods and her sister Jodie Woods stocked up on supplies amid California’s “stay-at-home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The model, 22, and her younger sis, 15, hit up Erewhon Market in California on Thursday afternoon, where they were dressed casually in sweatshirts and sneakers. They were photographed leaving the grocery store as Jordyn pushed a cart in a beige bucket hat.

Jordan and Jodie, who is now as tall as her big sis, looked twin like twins during the casual shopping trip. — Something many fans continue to say on social media whenever the sisters share photos together. Their near-identical features have admittedly fooled fans, who’ve recalled mistaking them for one another in photos through recent years.

It’s unclear if Jodie and their mother, Elizabeth Woods are quarantining at Jordyn’s California home. The trio celebrated Elizabeth’s birthday on April 1, as seen in a photo Jordyn shared at home sipping wine in a party hat. The model also posted a birthday tribute to her mother, who is also her manager, in a series of photos on Instagram — one of which included Elizabeth’s first trip to the strip club.

Jordyn Woods & her sister Jodie

Jordyn Woods and her sister Jodie Woods grocery shopping on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: BACKGRID) 

Jordyn, Jodie and Elizabeth recently returned home to LA from a trip to the United Arab Emirates, where they briefly quarantined there amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The trio snapped photos in front of the Grand Mosque located in the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi. They posed together in matching black head scarves and abayas — a dress often worn by Muslim women.

“Triplets take on the Grand Mosque,” Jordyn captioned the Instagram photo. The family kicked off their trip in UAE on March 9.