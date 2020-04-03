Jordyn Woods Goes Shopping With Look-ALike Younger Sister Jodie For Supplies 

Jordyn Woods took her younger sis, Jodie grocery shopping in LA on April 2, and they look like twins in new photos! The sisters stepped out in matching socks and sneakers amid quarantine for groceries and supplies.

Jordyn Woods and her sister Jodie Woods stocked up on supplies amid California’s “stay-at-home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The model, 22, and her younger sis, 15, hit up Erewhon Market in California on Thursday afternoon, where they were dressed casually in sweatshirts and sneakers. They were photographed leaving the grocery store as Jordyn pushed a cart in a beige bucket hat.

Jordan and Jodie, who is now as tall as her big sis, looked twin like twins during the casual shopping trip. — Something many fans continue to say on social media whenever the sisters share photos together. Their near-identical features have admittedly fooled fans, who’ve recalled mistaking them for one another in photos through recent years.

It’s unclear if Jodie and their mother, Elizabeth Woods are quarantining at Jordyn’s California home. The trio celebrated Elizabeth’s birthday on April 1, as seen in a photo Jordyn shared at home sipping wine in a party hat. The model also posted a birthday tribute to her mother, who is also her manager, in a series of photos on Instagram — one of which included Elizabeth’s first trip to the strip club.

Jordyn Woods and her sister Jodie Woods grocery shopping on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Jordyn, Jodie and Elizabeth recently returned home to LA from a trip to the United Arab Emirates, where they briefly quarantined there amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The trio snapped photos in front of the Grand Mosque located in the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi. They posed together in matching black head scarves and abayas — a dress often worn by Muslim women.

“Triplets take on the Grand Mosque,” Jordyn captioned the Instagram photo. The family kicked off their trip in UAE on March 9.