Joe Gorga Reveals If Teresa Giudice Is Dating & Whether She’s Started Divorce Proceedings

Joe Gorga spilled the tea about his sister, Teresa’s split with Joe Giudice during a video call on ‘WWHL’ on April 2 with wife Melissa. And, he also revealed if Teresa’s moved on from her estranged husband.

Joe Gorga gave an interesting update about his sister Teresa Giudice and where she’s at in her impending divorce with her estranged husband Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and his wife Melissa appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, where they made it clear that Teresa isn’t wasting time getting her divorce finalized. Yet, she’s in no hurry to get back into the dating world.

“Has she started dating?” Andy asked Joe, 40, and Melissa, 41, about Teresa. “No, not yet,” Joe replied, which prompted the Bravo host, 51, to ask if Teresa “has started divorce proceedings?”

Without hesitation, Joe confirmed, “Yes.” Both he and Melissa nodded their heads with assurance. He added, “Yes, the paperwork is almost done” — a new development in the ex-couple’s divorce process.

Teresa and Joe, both 47, announced their split in December 2019. She confirmed the news just weeks after she and their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — visited Joe in his native Italy. The childhood sweethearts, who wed in October 1999, were married for 20 years.

Joe, who began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016, was released into ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody in March 2019. He currently resides in Italy as he awaits the final decision in his deportation case. Teresa also served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on December 23, 2015.

It’s been no secret that Teresa no longer wants to be with Joe. During a preview for part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Teresa admitted that she’s no longer sexually attracted to Joe.

“Were you attracted to him when you saw him?,” host Andy Cohen asked Teresa about when they reunited in Italy — before that, the ex-couple spent years apart while he was in prison.

“No,” Teresa replied.

“Did you have sex with him in Italy?,” Andy pressed the mother of four, who had the same blunt reply — “No.” She then explained that she had her youngest daughter, 10-year-old Adriana for being a good distraction to avoid any awkward situations.

“Thank god Audriana slept with me every night,” Teresa continued, explaining that her daughter “was supposed to stay with one of her sisters, but she wanted to stay with me, so it was a good c–k-blocker.” And, Joe took issue with it.

Teresa said Joe, “was not happy,” about the situation. “You know, a guy when you say no to him…,” she added, before cutting herself off.