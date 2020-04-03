Jennifer Aniston Generously Gifts Utah Nurse With $10K For Selfless Work At Hospital: Watch

Jennifer Aniston surprised a nurse and young mother-of-two from Utah when she gifted her a $10,000 Postmates gift card after her COVID-19 diagnosis, confessing to the nurse, ‘I don’t even know how to express my gratitude.’

Jimmy Kimmel had a very special surprise for one young nurse and mother of two little girls on the April 2 episode of his late night talk show. During the at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the eponymous host welcomed Kimble Fairbanks from St. George, UT to discuss her experience being a young mother and nurse who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “A little bit earlier this week, I found out that I tested positive for COVID-19,” Kimble revealed to Jimmy. “I’ve had to be furloughed from work and away from my family for two weeks.” Kimble, a married mother of two little girls — “a four-year-old and 18-month-old” — shared that she may have contracted the virus while working in the hospital, serving on the cardiovascular wing.

In an effort to cheer her up, Jimmy welcomed a very special guest back to his show: Jennifer Aniston! Completely shocked by who was waving and beaming at her, Kimble put her hand to her chest and held back tears. The Morning Show actress was utterly in awe of the young woman, sharing with Kimble, “I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing and putting your health at risk. You’re just phenomenal.”

But there was one major way Jen had planned to give back as much as possible to Kimble. After Kimble revealed that she had mainly been ordering delivery for her meals while sick, Jen shared something amazing with the young nurse and mother. “You know what Jimmy cooked up? You’re going to be getting a $10,000 gift certificate from Postmates.” Kimble’s mouth nearly fell to the floor and her eyes went wide in utter astonishment. Not only would Kimble be receiving the help she needed, but Jimmy revealed that all of the nurses and medical personnel on Kimble’s floor at the hospital would be receiving gift cards from Postmates, as well!

Postmates generous help to Kimble, on behalf of Jimmy and Jen, has just been one way celebrities, corporations, and foundations have been giving back. Already, public figures and stars like Jeff Bezos, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and more have donated millions of dollars towards efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and help struggling families in need. Across the country, healthcare workers and medical personnel have been working tirelessly, some even coming out of retirement, to offer their skills amid the global crisis.