Royalty Brown busted out her most serious dance moves to date. She even used a Ninja costume, leaving her dad Chris Brown beaming with pride as he shared the video.

Royalty Brown just might be outpacing her dad Chris‘ dance skills at this point. The five-year-old definitely inherited Breezy’s talent, and he couldn’t be prouder. On Apr. 2 he shared a video of RoRo doing an absolutely killer choreographed routine to Lil Donald‘s hip hop version of “Baby Shark.” She dressed up in black with a scarf covering the lower half of her face at the beginning, causing Chris to caption the Instagram video “My lil NINJA ❤️.”

Ro moved her hands to the early beats of the song before giving a confident clap. The she busted out a routine that she obviously put plenty of hard work into, going about a series of dance moves so incredibly like her dad. Eventually she ripped off the scarf and pulled off hip hop skills that no other five-year-old girl has likely ever had. This kid can stunt like her dad and fans were quick to notice.

User ilovechrisbreezzy wrote in the comments, “She’s amazing just like her papi,” while fan coreylear cheered on that she was “Stuntin like her daddy!!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” User msindy80 raved, “Baby Breezy lol too cute! Get it baby girl ❤️❤️,” while megrose_p gushed, “How cute is she😍 proper takes after her daddy x.”

Royalty really has proved to be Chris’ mini-me in a number of dance routines that he’s shared with fans. But this performance was FIRE! It looks like it was shot from inside a room at his mom’s home, and she totally gave it her all. With everyone in L.A. under stay at home notices right now due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ro sure made good use of her time with her fierce “Baby Shark” dance. It’s a far cry from when she was coloring like any other kid her age just a week ago.