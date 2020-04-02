Sarah Hyland Rocks Nothing But An Oversized Hat On ‘Cosmopolitan’ Cover – Pics 

Sarah Hyland stuns on the cover of ‘Cosmopolitan’ magazine in nothing but a massively oversized white hat covering up her bare body!

One thing’s for sure about Sarah Hyland, 29 – she is certainly not shy. The Modern Family actress graced the cover of Cosmopolitan’s May issue wearing absolutely nothing except for an oversized white beach hat. On the cover, Sarah went completely naked using a white Eric Javits beach hat to cover her body. She styled her look with a pair of white peep-toe heels and gorgeous diamond Forevermark earrings. As for her beauty, she let her dark brown hair down and parted to the side in natural and effortless beach waves, while a smokey eyeshadow and glossy lip completed her look.

Aside from the cover, there were so many other stunning photos from the shoot. Another one of our favorites pictures Sarah standing on a stool barefoot while eating a bag of chips in a stunning dress. She rocked a skintight satin white Markarian mini dress with Vhernier earrings. In one photo, Sarah looks unbelievably sexy in a tight black corset Haney dress with Forevermark earrings.

Perhaps one of our favorite outfits from the photo shoot was her white fringe Markarian dress which she styled with Jimmy Choo heels and Sachin & Babi earrings. In another photo, she is pictured wearing a black Christian Siriano mini dress that was super short and featured a feather-trimmed hemline. She accessorized the frock with Jimmy Choo heels and a gorgeous wavy, messy ponytail.

Sarah looked absolutely gorgeous in her cover shoot for the May issue of Cosmopolitan, which hits newsstands nationwide April 7.