During a break in filming ‘The Masked Singer,’ Nick Cannon and Ken Jeong show off their lip-syncing skills with the Backstreet Boys hit ‘I Want It That Way’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 1 episode.

When a Backstreet Boys song is played, you can’t help but sing along. The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon and the panelists have a break in filming the show and decide to lip-sync “I Want It That Way” in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Nick starts off and the crowd eats it up. Ken Jeong joins in and uses a makeshift mic to lip-sync his heart out from the panelists’ table.

Even Nicole Scherzinger has fun singing along with Ken and Nick. After Ken’s very intense performance, Robin Thicke gets up and goes over to Ken. “Give me the damn mic,” he says to Ken before snatching the mic. He’s had enough. Ken sits down in his seat and tells Nick, “I’m done. He took my mic.” Ken always makes the best of any situation and has fun doing it!

The April 1 episode will feature the finalists from Groups A, B, and C coming together for the first time for one epic competition. The Super Nine will be hitting the stage and performing all-new songs. The Super Nine masked singers include the Turtle, White Tiger, Kangaroo, Frog, Banana, Kitty, Rhino, Night Angel, and Astronaut.

The season 3 contestants have amassed a total of 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. One celebrity will be unmasked in the April 1 episode. The Masked Singer: Sing-Along episode will air April 15. The season 3 finale will air May 27 and the 3 finalists will be unmasked. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.