Deyjah Harris bravely opened up about her struggle with anxiety and depression in her first YouTube video in a number of years, confessing that she has struggled with her mental health ‘since about the age of 11.’

After everything she’s been through, Deyjah Harris, rapper T.I.‘s daughter, was ready to bravely share her experience through her mental health struggles. The stunning 18-year-old took to her YouTube channel on March 26 for the first time in “probably about five years” to share how she dealt with anxiety and depression starting at the age of 11. She also promoted her video with a post to her Instagram account, after deleting the app in November. “Transparently speaking, depression and anxiety is something that I’ve been dealing with since about the age of 11,” Deyjah revealed in her video. Like many young people, Deyjah explained that her “self-esteem started to become an issue for me in the sixth grade due to bullying.” As a result, the gorgeous young lady, who was merely a child at the time, “started to struggle with understanding what it was that I was feeling and I definitely knew that I wasn’t able to express what it was that I was going through.”

At such a young age, Deyjah admitted that she didn’t know how to properly deal with her mental state, and began to self-harm as a result. “Without the proper knowledge and support, I eventually started to turn to self-inflicted coping mechanisms that weren’t too healthy or beneficial to me or my growth.” Deyjah’s video reached an emotional apex when she confessed that, “I couldn’t really envision the evolution of myself due to the fact that I just felt really unmotivated to continue my journey and I also repeatedly had thoughts of me not being here anymore.”

Although Deyjah admitted that dealing with her anxiety and depression “hasn’t gotten easier,” she gave her viewers so much hope with her clear, concise message. “Having mental health challenges doesn’t make you incapable, less remarkable than others, or should ever, ever, ever lead you to believe that you are unable of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.” Indeed, Deyjah even offered a few tips on how to start a self-care journey. She encouraged her viewers to “try drinking tea or giving yourself a nice bath or shower. Try giving yourself a facial, or going to get a facial.” Her biggest piece of advice, however, was rooted in unplugging from social media and staying “grounded in reality.”

In closing, Deyjah hoped viewers “got at least one or two things from this video, because…it would sadden [me] to know that you’ve just been wasting your time.” Deyjah thanked “everyone that’s shown me genuine support and love.” Bright-eyed, Deyjah looked at her camera and gave her audience a lasting affirmation, saying, “I love you, I love you so, so much!” You can watch the full video above and see her Instagram promoting the clip, too.

Deyjah’s inspiring video comes four months after her father made waves for admitting that he attended his daughter’s gynecologist appointments with her to check that her hymen was still intact. Following the shocking admission, T.I. tried to do damage control, insisting he was “joking” when the comments were initially made in November. Deyjah subsequently left social media in the aftermath of the scandal. But now, the 18-year-old is back and using her platform for something meaningful to her and so many young people across the country.