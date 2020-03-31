Tally is taken aback when male visitors show up on the eve of Beltane in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem.’ One guy really catches her eye.

The young women of Fort Salem are very excited when men arrive for a special visit in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 1 episode of Motherland: Fort Salem. Even Anacostia has a smile on her face for a brief moment. The leader of the men takes them up the stairs, where they cross paths with Abigail, Raelle, and Tally. “They do like to peacock and strut,” Abigail says as the men walk by.

Tally seems almost overwhelmed. “Close your mouth,” Abigail tells Tally. Can you really blame Tally, though? There’s one guy that Abigail is friendly with. After a brief hello, the guy begins to walk away and catches Tally’s eye. You could see that flicker of chemistry from a mile away. Even Abigail gets a little laugh out of this.

Tally is going to have quite the evolution over the course of the first season. “The experience of being at Fort Salem is going to be what I think Eliot described in the first script for her as a human exclamation point. She’s going to come out of it a different, stronger person,” EP Kevin Messick told HollywoodLife.

The synopsis for the April 1 episode reads: “Fort Salem excitedly greets male visitors on the eve of Beltane, but Raelle and Scylla’s budding romance is interrupted by the arrival of a mysterious man from Scylla’s past. One of the male witches catches Tally’s eye, but she is unsure of how to proceed. Meanwhile, Alder attempts to convince the Hague, an international military council of witches, to follow her strategy against the Spree and is startled by the news of an escalating humanitarian crisis in the Tarim Basin.” Motherland: Fort Salem airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Freeform.