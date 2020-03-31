Carrie Underwood’s Trainer Shares The 4-Minute Workout You Can Do Anytime While Stuck At Home

Carrie Underwood has the most amazingly toned figure & her trainer shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the 4-minute workout you can do at home to get in shape like the star!

Everyone knows that Carrie Underwood, 37, is in the best shape, and luckily, her trainer, Erin Oprea, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the 4-minute workouts you can do at home while we’re stuck in self-isolation. “Tabatas are definitely one of my favorite workouts,” Erin shared. “I have a tabata timer on my Pretty Muscles app. On my Pretty Muscles App I also have a new 30-minute workout every single day full of lots of fun games that you and your family can play. Tabatas are a huge hit with my clients and give great results, and who doesn’t love tuning fitness into a game!?”

So what exactly are tabatas? “Tabatas are a 4-minute workout with 20-second burst of exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds. I have the timer on my Pretty Muscles App,” Erin revealed. To follow Erin’s exact workout, see below.

Tabata 1:

“Round 1 – squats and jumps

Round 2 – squat holds

Repeat 8 Rounds

Tabata 2:

“Round 1 – pushups

Round 2 – 2 mountain climbers

Repeat 8 Rounds

Tabata 3:

“Round 1 – bicycle crunches

Round 2 – flutter kicks

Repeat 8 rounds”

If you need a little pick me up in between working from home, Erin suggested, “Tabatas. These 4 minutes will wake you up, keep you energized, and make you want more movement. Go outside and get some fresh air; it’s amazing what fresh air and vitamin D will do for your soul.”

As for how to get motivated to do her workouts, Erin gave five tips: “1. Stop eating junk food; 2. If safe, go outside and get some fresh air; 3. Hang up a picture in your cabinet so every time you open your cabinet you see a picture of a goal you are trying to hit; 4. Eat clean, junk food will never leave you motivated. 5. FaceTime a friend and workout together; there is nothing like an accountability partner to keep you motivated!”