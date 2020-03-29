Mason Disick, 10, Bonds With Mom Kourtney While Painting After Being Banned From Instagram

Mason Disick was spotted with hands full of paint as he he was happily remodeling the color of a sneaker in a photo his mom Kourtney Kardashian posted to her Instagram story.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Mason Disick, 10, were having a little fun mother-son time on Mar. 28 when they took on a painting project. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share a cute photo of her oldest child sitting cross-legged on a blue sheet outside while painting a sneaker with hands full of scattered colorful paint. He is wearing a black hoodie with the hood up over his head and red and yellow baggy pants with white socks in the photo, and has a slight smile on his face as he uses one hand to hold the shoe and another to rub the paint on it.

The pic of the loving activity comes after Mason made headlines for creating his own Instagram account and going on a livestream with it. Kourtney had Mason delete the account after she found out he was on it and answered a fan about the status of his Aunt Kylie Jenner‘s relationship with her ex Travis Scott. The open nephew said they were “not back together” despite speculation that they were and Kourtney later took to her own livestream to explain that she had her oldest child delete the account because he’s still a child and doesn’t match the 13-year-old minimum age that Instagram requires account holders to be.

Just because he doesn’t have Instagram doesn’t mean Mason is staying away from social media. The funloving kid still has Tik Tok, where he often posts video clips of himself taking on dance challenges and other entertaining things. Kourtney and his dad Scott Disick, 36, have already made cameos in the clips and they just keep getting more and more eye-catching as time goes on. He also recently held a Q&A session on the platform that confirmed his mom’s answer about why his Instagram account was deleted.

It’s great to see Mason and Kourtney spending some quality time together while most of the U.S. stays in quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to seeing more posts about them soon!