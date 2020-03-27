‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’ Preview: A Bride Tells Her BFF She Looks Like A ‘Cheap Hooker’

A bride wants to pick out her bridesmaids’ dresses before picking out her own wedding dress. In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’ preview, the bride doesn’t hesitate to tell her BFFs how she really feels.

“I want their dresses to compliment my dress, which has not been chosen yet,” bride Madi Jones reveals in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 28 episode of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta. She has her bridesmaids choose their favorites and the results are not satisfying to the bride. She doesn’t like any of them. Lori Allen and Monte Durham advise Ashlyn to motivate the bride to choose the bridesmaids dresses that she likes.

Madi does pick out some dresses that she likes and they include a lot of sequins. Ashlyn pulls 3 Bari Jay gowns for the bridesmaids to try on. One is a gorgeous navy gown with just a bit of sequin embellishment, a full sequin gown, and a navy gown with a sequin print. As soon as bridesmaid Summer steps out in the gold sequined gown, Madi starts laughing.

Madi tells her maid of honor, Asia, in the first navy dress that this look makes it seem like her breasts are sagging. “Sometimes you’re like brutally honest,” Asia says. “Like, it hurts.” But that’s not even the most savage comment Madi makes during the appointment!

“I hate Summer’s dress in every way that I possibly can. I think that the full sequin look is not the direction of the wedding,” Madi admits. “I think Summer looks like a cheap hooker.” Whoa. She asks Summer whether or not she feels the same way. “I do not feel like a cheap hooker but I think it has way too much sequins,” Summer says. Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta season 11 airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.