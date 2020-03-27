Rihanna Makes Her Long-Awaited Comeback To Music In PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab: ‘Believe It’

Wait, it’s 2020 and Rihanna’s making music again? ‘Believe it.’ RiRi teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR for his new track, and while it’s not ‘R9,’ fans are overjoyed over this unexpected surprise.

With the world currently in crisis, what we need now is some new music from PARTYNEXTDOOR. What we really need is Rihanna to drop her new album, but since that isn’t happening soon, what PND dropped on Mar. 27 is the next best thing. The rapper released the lead single off his long-awaited new album Partymobile, and is it a jam? “Believe It.” With Rihanna by his side, PND gave us a seductive R&B track with an early 2000’s-esque chorus backed by RiRi’s vocals. This is giving us major nostalgia for Rihanna’s “Umbrella” era!

In the new song, PARTYNEXTDOOR seeks his S.O.’s forgiveness while Rihanna repeats in the chorus, “That’s when you believe it / That’s when you believe it / Believe it when you see it.” Meanwhile, fans could hardly believe they were finally listening to new music from Rihanna after a nearly three-year wait! “PARTYNEXTDOOR DROPPED AND RIHANNA IS ON THE ALBUM I REPEAT THERE IS RIHANNA ON THE ALBUM,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “I’ve missed Rihanna’s voice so much.”

“Believe it” marks the return to music for both PND and RiRi. PARTYNEXTDOOR’s last album was 2016’s PartyNextDoor 3, though he did release a pair of EPs – Colours 2 and Seven Days – in 2017. Partymobile collects the songs he dropped in 2019, the Drake-assisted “Loyal” and “The News.” As for the woman Drake flirted with during the Spade Muzik x Night Owl Sound DJ battle, Rihanna hasn’t released new music since she teamed up with N.E.R.D. for their 2017 song, “Lemon.” She was in the studio recently, working with the production supergroup The Neptunes to work on the album fans have dubbed “R9.”

PND and Rihanna are no strangers to each other – far from it. PND previously worked alongside Rhianna on her last album ANTI, and he’s credited with songwriting on her tracks “Work” and “Sex with Me.” They later reunited, in the studio, thanks to DJ Khaled. The father of Asahd paired this dynamic duo on his 2017 track, “Wild Thoughts.”

Hearing new Rihanna vocals for the first time since 2017 on the first PARTYNEXTDOOR album since 2016 #PARTYMOBILE pic.twitter.com/JYSkbCeOAQ — drumz.WAV (@JoeyDrumzSA) March 27, 2020

Outside of that, the last anyone heard Rihanna on the mic was her 2017 N.E.R.D. collaboration “Lemon.” However, she was recently in the studio with The Neptunes working on her ninth album dubbed “R9” by fans. This album, which would be Rihanna’s ninth, is supposedly her reggae album. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks,” she told Vogue in October. “Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”