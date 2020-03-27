Lamar Odom: How He Truly Feels About Wendy Williams’ Harsh New Diss

Lamar Odom is ‘really excited about his new show’ with his fiancée, Sabrina Parr. But Wendy Williams doesn’t feel the same way! An insider reveals the NBA star’s reaction, especially after Wendy brought up his children.

Lamar Odom, 40, didn’t tune into the March 24 episode of Wendy @ Home. But he still caught wind of Wendy Williams‘ diss, we’re hearing! While broadcasting her talk show from home, Wendy used Lamar and Sabrina Parr’s new reality digital series as a “Hot Topic” and bluntly said, “Lamar and Sabrina, nobody care’s about y’all’s relationship.” Now, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, “Lamar had no idea that Wendy even made those comments about him. He doesn’t watch the show and hadn’t even heard about it [until someone drew it to his attention].”

Even though Lamar is now aware of Wendy’s shade, the Los Angeles Lakers player won’t use it as fuel for a new feud. “It’s safe to say he won’t respond,” our source reveals. Regardless of Wendy’s opinion, “he’s really excited about his new show with Sabrina,” our source adds. Lamar and his new fiancée announced their new digital series that’ll showcase their “true love” on March 20, and it’ll be premiering on Hot New Hip Hop through a partnership with For Us By Us Network in the spring of 2020!

“They don’t pay attention to what anyone thinks, especially Wendy Williams who he’s not at all even familiar with,” our source continues. But Wendy didn’t only discuss Lamar and Sabrina’s new show — she dared to venture into their personal lives! The talk show host brought up Sabrina’s mugshot from 2015, and even Lamar’s children Destiny, 22, and Lamar Odom Jr., 18, became a topic of conversation! “Lamar has two kids here in New York, grown..I don’t know what kind of time he spends with these kids…You know what, I feel dirty doing the story,” Wendy said on her YouTube show, seemingly out of nowhere. Family is a sensitive subject for Lamar.

“Lamar is particularly protective of his kids as any father would be and that’s where he draws the line,” our source tells us. Regardless, Lamar’s still not prepping a clapback according to our insider, who adds, “He’ll be taking the higher road and keep his thoughts to himself. That’s not his style.”

Lamar and Sabrina’s relationship continues to attract attention in the media, given its unique nature! Not only did the couple become engaged after only about four month of dating in Sept. 2019, they’ve also abstained from sex. “This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not,” Sabrina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Dec. 2019. Fans are excited to receive an even more in-depth look into this relationship — even if Wendy doesn’t plan on tuning in!