Ariana Grande would be so proud! Coop, Cami, and Charlotte team up to perform Ariana’s hit ‘Break Free’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Coop & Cami Ask The World.’

There’s nothing quite like an amazing musical performance! That’s exactly what happens in the March 27 episode of Coop & Cami Ask The World. Cami turns 13 and is determined to throw an epic celebration that will break her curse of past birthday party fails. Naturally, nothing goes as planned, including when Coop and Fred mistake the juice bar barista Jen for Ariana Grande and invite her to Cami’s 13th birthday party. A very excited Cami invites everyone to her party telling them her favorite singer will be there.

Coop, Cami, and Charlotte make the best of the situation by getting up on stage and singing Ariana Grande’s “Break Free.” All 3 of them get their chance to shine during the performance. They also make their way down to the crowd and start dancing along with their family and friends. Talk about an epic birthday party! Social media influencer Jami Alex guest stars as Jen in the episode.

Coop & Cami Ask The World season 2 premiered in Feb. 2020. The show follows Cooper (Coop) and Cameron (Cami) Wrather, two middle school siblings who co-host Coop’s live web show, Would You Wrather. With the help of their little brother Ollie and Coop’s quirky and loyal best friend Fred, the duo crowdsources opinions from the show’s followers (aka Wratherheads) to help them solve problems —both mundane and madcap. Every day is an adventure in the Wrather’s hectic household, which also includes their older sister Charlotte and mom Jenna.

The series stars Dakota Lotus as Cooper (Coop), Ruby Rose Turner as Cameron (Cami), Olivia Sanabia as Charlotte, Albert Tsai as Fred, Paxton Booth as Ollie, and Rebecca Metz as Jenna Wrather. The all-new episode of Coop & Cami Ask The World will air at 8:25 p.m. on Disney Channel.