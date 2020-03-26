Natalie Shay Considers It’s Time To Become The ‘One That Gets Away’ In New Song ‘Owe It To You’

What happens when all you can think about are the ‘ones you can chase?’ Natalie Shay weighs this heavy problem of the heart in her new jam, ‘Owe It To You.’

For being just 21 years old, Natalie Shay sings with wisdom beyond her years in “Owe It To You.” In the new track, the multi-award-winning musician considers it’s time to break off a relationship because her heart’s not entirely in it. “Do you deserve better? / Should I walk away? / Because I can’t stop thinking / about the ones I can chase / Is it time to / be the one that got away?” she sings on the song that will become the favorite of anyone who has to make a similarly difficult decision in their life. It’s an incredibly poignant observation, paired with an up-tempo dance beat that allows her pop vocals to soar. A remarkable piece of indie-pop goodness, “Owe It To You” demonstrates Natalie’s songwriting prowess, refreshing perspective, and undeniable talent.

Already dubbed one of the hottest emerging talents in the UK, Natalie Shay is poised to be the next favorite artist of all your cool friends. Her upcoming EP NAKED is a five-track release based on the everyday experiences of a 21-year-old in the modern world, with some timely throwback production. “I love authentic 80s synth and drum sounds, but I also love modern pop vocal lines and effects. And of course lots of guitars,” Shay says in a statement about her upcoming project. “I try to include a flavor of each of those things in my music. It was very important to me that all of the songs had their own unique stamp and vibe but still all fitted and worked together under the same project.”

NAKED features “Not The Girl,” a lighthearted take on modern dating, written from “a perception of understanding rather than a big ‘f*ck you,” she says. The title track to NAKED follows that storytelling path, in that it dissects the breakdown of a relationship. While “Owe It To You” shows Shay knowing when it’s time to bail, “Naked” showcases a different perspective, one that’s struggling to let go of the fear of being alone.

Though she might be wisely practicing social distancing at the moment, Natalie doesn’t have to worry about being alone when she next hits the stage. She sold out two headline shows in 2019, and she continues to grow her loyal and dedicated fanbase. 2019 also saw her land a spot on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist with her single, “Yesterday.” While the world might be presently crazy, a future with new music from Natalie is one to look forward to.