Draya Michele Shares Hot New Lingerie Video & Fans Can’t Believe How Amazing She Looks

Draya Michele got major attention when she shared videos that showed her putting on makeup, facial oil, and lotion as her body was on display in a blue lace lingerie set from Rihanna’s line.

Draya Michele, 35, stunned social media users on Mar. 25 when she shared various gorgeous videos of herself wearing an electric blue lingerie set from Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty line to her Instagram story. The fit model filmed the videos to show her followers how she’s making the most of her time while staying at home in quarantine and advised others to make sure they stay put as well. In the clips, she flaunted her incredible figure while putting lotion on her face and neck as well as some makeup and facial oil. She showed off the products, which including a lip product from Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin line, before putting them on and her long dark locks were down and wet.

It didn’t take long for fans of Draya to respond to her videos, which were reposted on Twitter. “draya is really top tier FINE,” one user tweeted while another encouraged others to “listen to draya.” “Draya got the best body in the industry,” a third tweeted while others posted funny memes that included faces with wide eyes and some people running toward the camera.

Draya’s latest post isn’t the first time she’s showed off her body in pics and videos. The mother-of-two is known for sharing eye-catching posts whenever she can, including many pics of her wearing tight clothing. One of her most recent posts showed her posing in a tight black leather mini dress on Mar. 23, and she looked flawless.

draya is really top tier FINE. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yofLqqhOX5 — mixed personalities. (@SKYPRlORITY) March 25, 2020

Listen to Draya lol pic.twitter.com/pQxDYOfm1G — DJ DELZ aka THE SNEAKER ADDICT (@djdelz) March 25, 2020

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Draya shares any more stay at home tips while in quarantine, which many Americans are doing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. We can’t wait to see what else she comes up with!