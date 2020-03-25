Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle, 20, Hilariously Recreates A Wild ‘RHOA’ Fight On Tik Tok

Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson is hilarious and she’s on Tik Tok! In her debut video, the 20-year-old refrained from dancing and recreated an old ‘RHOA’ reunion argument between NeNe Leakes and Eva Marcille!

Cynthia Bailey‘s daughter Noelle Robinson, showed off her comedic acting chops in a new Tik Tok video on March 25! And, Cynthia’s fiancee, Mike Hill made a hilarious cameo. Noelle and Mike’s daughter Kayla reenacted a past tiff between Cynthia’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes and Eva Marcille —while on the couch at his LA home, where Noelle and Cynthia now reside.

“I actually didn’t like something you said myself,” Noelle, who impersonated her mom’s on-again-off-again friend, NeNe, began. Noelle held her phone and a whole container of donuts, which she pretended to eat during the Tik Tok video. The original fight is believed to have occurred during the RHOA season 11 reunion.

“Oh, is that why we got the energy?” Kayla said as Eva. The two then proceeded to go back and forth. “Now, what energy is it?” Noelle (as NeNe) asked.

Kayla (as Eva) explained, “Because your energy is real like raw today, raw, it’s very aggressive.” Noelle (NeNe) asked, “What do you mean? I’m sitting here, I haven’t even said anything to you Eva.”

“I assume you’re upset about something,” Kayla (Eva) said. “No, I’m not upset about anything. Why wouldn’t you have banter with me?” Noelle (NeNe) added.

“That’s my point. It’s like, you’re in your feelings. Andy [Cohen], what was the question?” Kayla (Eva) asked, to which the host, Mike, who portrayed Andy, chimed in, “She said that she didn’t like it that you said that it was all about her.”

(Video credit: Noelle Robinson/Instagram)

Noelle gave some context behind why she was chose the RHOA moment as her first Tik Tok video.

“Me starting drama when it’s that time of the month,” she wrote on top of the video, which she shared to her Instagram account.

In her caption, Noelle asked fans, “Who else can relate?” to the hilarious moment. “I just be starting stuff for no reason during that time of the month,” she continued, using the hashtags, “#RHOA” and “#AllJokes.”

It turns out that Cynthia and Eva found the Tik Tok video hilarious. They left comments under Noelle’s video.

“Oh my God I love this,” Eva wrote. “I’m screaming,” Cynthia added with three crying-laughing emojis. In a separate comment, she wrote, “I can’t stop watching this! Hilarious!!!!”