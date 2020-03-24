Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Baseball Skills While Being Cheered On By A-Rod During Family Game

Alex Rodriguez isn’t the only slugger in his household. During a family game of baseball, Jennifer Lopez showed off her skills – and her incredibly ripped stomach – when it was her turn at bat.

“Today was a dream day for me,” wrote Alex Rodriguez, 44, at the start of his Mar. 23 Instagram video featuring a family whiffle-ball game with Jennifer Lopez, 50, and the three other “powerful young women” in his life – daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme, 12. “First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter.”

“You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life,” he added. “When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls, and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural”

JLo is also a natural fitness queen. Perhaps the secret to her swing is the fact that she has abs to die for. During the short clip that A-Rod posted online, Jennifer’s insanely toned stomach was on full display. She’s definitely not letting a little quarantine stop her from doing her crunches, pushups, and other exercises.

The quarantine is also not stopping the family from having some fun. First off, JLo and A-Rod offered their own take on the “Flip The Switch” challenge. JLo breaks out some hot dance moves while in a fitted white dress, while A-Rod, in a suit, filmed her. As the click comes on during Drake’s “Nonstop,” these two switch outfits – and while it’s amazing that A-Rod could even fit in the dress, his Christian Aguilera “Genie In A Bottle” dance moves don’t really cut it.

A-Rod seemed to acknowledge that he wouldn’t cut it on World Of Dance. “Worst To Best,” he captioned a Mar. 19 IG video. In the shared TikTok dance, JLo, A-Rod, and their kids (including her son Max, 12) do the viral “Something New” challenge, featuring Wiz Khalifa’s song from 2017. “When the whole fam agrees on a TikTok,” JLo captioned the clip when she shared it to her account.