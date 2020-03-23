Kandi Burruss Shows Off Sexy Vacation Pics From Greece On Instagram 

Kandi Burruss shared a series of throwback photos from the ‘RHOA’ cast trip to Greece and she looks mighty fine her black, cutout swimsuit! She shared the photos to promote the new March 22 episode of ‘RHOA’ from the dramatic (to say the least) vacation!

In an effort to get Real Housewives of Atlanta fans ready for the conclusion of their Greece getaway, Kandi Burruss shared a trio of sexy snaps on Instagram on Sunday night. The former Xscape singer, 42, showed off her amazing curves on the beach in a black, cutout one-piece by the ocean. She sported black sunnies and an animal-print beach coverup.

“Make sure to tune in to the new episode of #RHOA tonight on @bravotv! #Greece trip!” Brandi captioned her post, which featured a cute boomerang of her barefoot in the sand. Brandi also shared a second snap of all of the Atlanta women — NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton — looking stunning in different swimsuits. Porsha donned a colorful one piece and Kenya sported a white bikini, while they rest of the women rocked black one-pieces.

While Brandi’s posts didn’t tease any drama from the March 22 episode, it was filled with explosive moments, especially between NeNe and Kenya. Their feud continued (spoilers ahead), during the conclusion of the cast’s trip to Greece after NeNe seemed to attempt to spit at Kenya, although it was unclear if saliva ever left her mouth.

(Photo credit: Kandi Burruss/Instagram)

Kandi was the one who really tried to play peacemaker and lend advice during the drama-filled episode. She even tried to lift the mood and practice her acting skills — before hitting the small screen in The Chi — with a role-playing exercise.

Kandi instructed that she and Cynthia would play NeNe and Kenya and act out a real apology between the two, something they couldn’t see eye-to-eye on during an earlier argument. While Kenya hurried to pull out her camera to record the reenactment, NeNe wasn’t having it and abruptly walked away.

In the trailer for the next episode, Kenya is seen moving toward a divorce with Marc Daly and Kandi feels guilty about being away from her family. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.