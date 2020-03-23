Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Start ‘Spooning’ In Funny TikTok While Quarantined Together

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are getting creative in how they pass the time during the quarantine. The exes tried out ‘spooning’ in a hilarious TikTok on March 22.

Hannah Brown, 25, and Tyler Cameron, 27, are spending a lot of time together while quarantined with their friends and they decided to start “spooning,” but it’s not what you think. With this version of “spooning,” they each take a spoon and try to hit each other on the back of the head. It’s more difficult than it looks! The point of the game is to see who can do it the hardest and last the longest. Of course, Hannah and Tyler had a blast and couldn’t stop laughing while “spooning.”

“Alright, Hannah, I have to hit you,” Tyler says as he’s explaining the game. Hannah quickly claps back, “Hit me?” Hannah gets to go first and she’s not too shabby at the game. “Get him, Hannah,” Tyler’s brother, Ryan, says to cheer her on. When it’s Tyler’s turn, Ryan decides to intervene and hit Hannah with a spoon. “Ow!” Hannah says as she fights back laughs.

The more they keep going, the more they can’t stop laughing. Just another day in the life of The Quarantine Crew! Tyler and Hannah have been quarantined together in Tyler’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida. They’ve been hitting the beach, playing volleyball, working out together, creating TikToks, and more together.

All of their TikToks and photos together have sparked romance rumors from fans who want to see Hannah and Tyler reunite after their Bachelorette breakup. Even though they’ve been getting very cozy lately, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY what the status of their relationship is right now. “Tyler feels a level of comfortability with Hannah and he really enjoys spending time with her, plain and simple,” our source said. “However, they’re really just friends at this point and have a special bond.”