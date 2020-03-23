Brooke Burke, 48, & Mom Of 4 Goes Makeup Free & Shows Off Abs In Tiny Bikini During Quarantine

Brooke Burke is definitely not skipping any workouts during quarantine. The fitness expert showed off her toned tummy in a bikini selfie on March 22. And, her 6-pack is courtesy of her amazing home workouts amid quarantine.

Brooke Burke gave fans an up close and personal look at her fit physique in a new mirror selfie on Instagram, Sunday night. The fitness guru, 48, modeled a striped bikini in her latest post, captioned, “Day 10” — in reference to the amount of time she’s been in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother of four put her abs on display in a sexy two-piece swimsuit that featured a triangle top and double strap bottoms. Brooke, who posed standing up with her brown hair down, snapped the selfie in what appeared to be a glam room. Fans were kind and complimentary of the host in the comments with one fan calling her a “perfect 10” to lighten up the mood amid the COVID-10 stay-at-home order in LA.

Brooke has been connecting with fans over fitness during the global health crisis. She’s been encouraging fans to joining her Brooke Burke Body community to stay healthy and manage stress at home. The actress is also offering different deals and promos to to help others manage stress, work on mental health, all while exercising.

“Exercise will boost your immune system, reset your mood & help manage your stress levels. Let’s do it together,” Brooke wrote in a post addressing fans’ mental and physical health amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Brooke opened up about to HollywoodLife about her health and fitness journey last April and revealed that she’s a fan of intermittent fasting. She even admitted that she’s never felt healthier now than when she was modeling years ago.

“I feel like I am in better shape in my 40s than I was before. It is just understanding the body. I might do even less than a half hour workout but it is more intense,” she said about her quick workouts on her Brooke Burke Body app.

“It’s targeting the problem areas — toning, sculpting, lifting,” she continued, explaining, “I have booty burn, I have light work outs, I know how to carve my body, I know how to tone the tummy and hard rock the core and so I put all these programs together on my app.”