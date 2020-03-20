‘Life After Lockup’ Finale Sneak Peek: Sarah Takes A Pregnancy Test Amid Her Drama With Michael

Sarah says she is now a ‘single mother’ after Michael bails again and finds herself taking a pregnancy test in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Life After Lockup’ finale.

“I don’t really know what to believe when it comes to Michael and Maria,” Sarah says in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the March 20 finale, which airs at 9 p.m. on WE tv. “I think Maria is the type of female to be OK with whatever he does. I don’t know if Maria knows that Michael and I had sex, but Maria will find out the truth.” Sarah admits that the final straw with Michael was when he left New York without saying goodbye. “My daughter asked if her dad died,” Sarah says through tears.

Sarah is adamant that she can’t “forgive” Michael for that. She refuses to let Michael hurt her kids like that. “I’ve accepted that I am a single mother to two children.” Michael doesn’t directly address what’s happening with Sarah but does say that “sometimes you gotta lose something to move forward” and you’ve “gotta let go of weights” in your life.

However, Sarah and Michael’s lives could be taking another drastic turn. In the final moments of the preview, Sarah takes a pregnancy test. As she awaits the results, she looks in the mirror and takes a very deep breath. “I have to believe that everything happens for a reason,” she says. “If I didn’t believe that, I don’t know if I would have made it through. I don’t know if I could continue. I just, at this point, try to find a lesson in everything I go through.”

The synopsis for the March 20 finale episode of Life After Lockup reads: “Michael’s confession stuns Megan, while Sarah faces the truth. Angela & Tony’s wedding leads to a shocking discovery. Shane & John’s epic showdown. Tracie fears rehab. Andrea and Lamar’s decision changes everything, and Brittany and Marcelino have a big reveal.”