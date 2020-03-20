John Rzeznik helped business owners who were hit hard by coronavirus closures by putting on an unexpected concert — right outside his home! You too can watch the performance on Facebook Live.

John Rzeznik, 54, is giving back to his community during a time of crisis. The Goo Goo Dolls‘ frontman delivered a 15-minute “porch performance” from the front steps of his own home in Westfield, NJ to help those who’ve lost business amid the coronavirus outbreak. The virtual concert, which was streamed on Facebook Live, kicked off the “We Love Local” fundraiser that is raising money for Westfield’s independently owned businesses that were forced to shut down in an effort to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle gave John a warm welcome, before the rock star delivered his own words of encouragement to viewers behind the screen. “Hope everybody is doing the right, staying a few feet away from everybody, staying at home.” He proceeded to launch into an acoustic version of the Goo Goo Dolls’ 2019 song “Fearless.” After singing the lyric “Now’s not the time to hide,” he wanted fans to do exactly the opposite!

“Now is the time to hide by the way, with all your friends. Stay on the phone,” John urged viewers. It’s also the time to donate! The fundraiser is looking at a $15,000 goal, which Westfield United Fund has vowed to match (the grassroots organization also helped Westfield residents impacted by 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy). However, the concert reached way beyond the community of Westfield — fans from all over jumped into the Facebook comments section to leave rave reviews of John’s porch performance and his act of charity.

New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy revealed that he’d be planning to order the shut down of all nonessential businesses on March 21, according to the New York Times. By Friday (March 21), there were a reported total of 890 coronavirus cases in NJ.