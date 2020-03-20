‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 51, Shops For Toilet Paper & Pays Homage To Her Iconic Character 

Donna D’Errico stepped out of quarantine for a toilet paper run in Studio City, CA on March 19, and we couldn’t help but get major ‘Baywatch’ vibes. The actress donned a red Cali hat that’s got us in the mood for some re-runs of the hit show!

Donna D’Errico left the house for a high-demand household necessity during the coronavirus pandemic — toilet paper. The Baywatch alum, 51, was photographed while shopping in Studio City on Thursday afternoon. She was unrecognizable under a white surgical mask to protect herself from the extremely contagious virus. She carried her purchase in one hand and her cell phone in the other as she exited the store.

Donna was spotted solo with her toilet paper in one hand and her cell in the other. She was dressed in an all-black workout attire with her bleach blonde hair tied back under a red baseball cap that read, “California.” Her hat gave us some serious nostalgia to binge episodes of Baywatch while in quarantine.

She even shared the casual photo (seen below) to her personal Instagram account — a different look than her usual sultry modeling snaps — in response to new quarantine guidelines by the city of Los Angeles. Just today, county officials announced a new “stay at home order” for residents to limit the spread of Coronavirus. It will go into effect just before midnight on Friday, March 20 and is set to last through April 19. Violations of either the city or county order can be enforced as a misdemeanor and punishable by fines and imprisonment.

Donna D’Errico shopping in Study City, CA on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Donna responded to the new order in a separate post on Instagram, that encouraged fans to stay positive during this unforeseen time.

“Just heard about the ‘safer at home’ order for Los Angeles that goes into effect tonight at midnight until at least April 19,” she captioned the same photo of her as seen above. “Let’s all stay positive and optimistic and we will get through this. It feels like I woke up in another dimension or something. We can still go get groceries and essentials but omg for real… Here’s a glamorous pic of me today getting toilet paper. Hope it gives you a little laugh during this crazy stressful time. Peace and light everyone 🙏❤️,” she continued, adding, “PS I know the mask won’t help, I just feel like something is better than nothing.”

Donna has been documenting her time at home in LA, where she spent day 5 of quarantine standing candy gummy bears all over her home. She shared videos on her Instagram Stories.