‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: DeLuca Is Suspended After A Tense Confrontation

DeLuca’s behavior became more alarming during the March 20 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and he was suspended by the end of the episode. Plus, Amelia told Teddy and Owen about the results of the paternity test.

It is Meredith’s pro bono surgery day and she’s ready to roll. She calls Jo because she’s late and knows Jo needs this after all the Alex drama. Before Jo gets up to go to work, she makes sure to take her wedding ring off. She’s Jo Karev no more!

When Amelia walks into the lounge, she announces to the world — Teddy and Owen included — that Link is the father of her baby. She apologizes for getting them involved in her baby daddy drama, even just a little bit. When Amelia runs into Link. she learns that he’s going to give up a decent gig to focus on being a dad. Swoon. Teddy tells Tom about Amelia’s baby and admits that this doesn’t change the way she feels about him. Tom knows there has to be a “but” to this. Unfortunately, Teddy isn’t able to finish their conversation.

DeLuca becomes increasingly suspicious of his patient’s aunt and eventually wants her investigated for human trafficking. He is absolutely convinced the woman is a threat to his patient. He tells Bailey about this but she doesn’t believe him. She begs him to go home and rest. To drive her message home, she takes him off the case. He doesn’t listen to her and goes back to his patient to take her up to a different part of the hospital and away from her aunt.

Once Meredith gets wind of what DeLuca’s been doing, she has Taryn tell him that his patient is not getting surgery. While everyone is hard at work, an alarm goes off in the hospital. DeLuca is flipping out and wants his patient’s aunt arrested for child trafficking. Bailey, Meredith, Carina, Richard, and Owen all surround him and form a human train around him. Bailey threatens his job. He begins to break down in tears. “You’re blind. All of you,” he says.

Meredith tries to talk DeLuca down. She tells DeLuca that she loves him and knows how much he’s done for her. She doesn’t want him to lose his job over this. “I can’t let you walk away from this,” she says. “This is not how this ends.” He agrees to take the suspension if Meredith agrees to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline. She takes his deal.

Levi and Nico hit a major snag in their relationship. Levi tells Nico that he’s tired of telling him that he wants more. Nico doesn’t give Levi the response he’s looking for. “I hope you’ll find someone who will give that to you,” Nico says. Levi goes to the bar to drown his sorrows and Jo is right there. He reveals he’s pretty much homeless now and Jo suddenly finds a new roommate!

The veteran from Station 19 is now at Grey Sloan. Teddy and Amelia team up to figure out what’s wrong from him. They discover that he’s been having seizures that can be cured. They’re willing to testify in court that the seizures have caused his troubling behavior.

Teddy and Tom finally finish their conversation. He loves her but he draws the line at sleeping with a married woman. He tells her to go home to Owen. Later, Owen finds Teddy in tears but doesn’t tell him about what’s gone down with Tom.

Turns out, DeLuca was right all along about his patient. Her “aunt” is a human trafficker but they’re long gone before anyone can do anything about it. Bailey even wonders if DeLuca was right. Meanwhile, DeLuca is handling his suspension recklessly, by driving his motorcycle at high speed down the street. This is not going to end well.