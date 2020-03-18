See Comment
Nick Viall Seemingly Shades Tyler Cameron & Hannah Brown After Their Reunion

Nick Viall has been urging fans via his social media to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak. He seemed to take a swipe at Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron for going boating with a big group of pals.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall, 39, has made it his mission to urge people to stay inside to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, especially via his social media. But he seemed to be taking aim at former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her first runner-up Tyler Cameron, who have reunited in Florida and have been hanging out with their “quarantine crew” of pals. They each shared TikTok videos aboard a boat and playing in a pool, and in one vid at least 10 people could be seen. Nick seemed to take issue with that.

During a March 18 Instagram live chat with Morning Toast podcast host Claudia Oshry, Nick advised that people need to “Stay the f*ck home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in a pool.” The remark came one day after Tyler, 27 and Hannah, 25, both shared TikTok videos playing around in a pool, with Hannah even engaging in pool basketball dunking.

When Claudia asked Nick if he was referring to anyone in particular, he snarked, “Just pointing it out.” Hannah and Tyler have fueled rumors that they’ve rekindled their romance, as she flew in to Palm Beach International Airport on March 15, and the handsome model picked her up. They’ve been inseparable ever since, frolicking at the beach in Florida, playing beach volleyball, and hanging out with Tyler’s “quarantine crew” of pals as he calls it on a boat off the Miami coast. They even has a blast splashing around in a pool.

Nick has been vigilantly urging people to stay at home and self isolate to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Since some people have it and are asymptomatic, they could pass it on to others without even knowing it. The COVID-19 also can take days to show symptoms, so those infected might not be aware at first. The federal government has urged that people who do gather, do so in groups of 10 or less. On March 15, Nick posted an Instagram pic of himself in jammies and captioned it “Love thy neighbor and stay the f@ck home.” He repeated the message in a March 18 IG post to “Spread the word… stay inside.”