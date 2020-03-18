Clare Crawley Begs New Guys To Apply For ‘The Bachelorette’ Following Young Cast Reveal

Clare Crawley seems to want a different group of suitors to choose from if ‘The Bachelorette’ returns to production. In an Instagram Live video on March 17, she explained why she believes it’s too late for hopeful contestants to submit applications!

Clare Crawley is open to new contestants when and if The Bachelorette continues filming, following postponement due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Clare’s suitors were introduced to the world last week, and many fans expressed concern over how young the batch of men are. The 38-year-old Bachelorette‘s current contestants range in age from 23 to 42.

“I’m not saying this personally — but I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” Clare told fans on Tuesday during an Instagram Live video. “So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”

Clare — a hairstylist from Sacramento, who fans first met as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014 — also admitted that she would date someone younger than her. “Yes. Yes, yes, yes,” she said, however, “Not too much younger… but younger.”

It was just last week that Clare had started her journey to find love when The Bachelorette kicked off production. And, with the start of a new season comes the time when the star of the show must surrender his/her personal cell phone — which Clare did, until production was halted due to coronavirus concerns.

Warner Bros. released a statement on March 13, announcing the postponement of ABC’s The Bachelor and its spinoffs, specifically season 16 of The Bachelorette for at least two weeks. That’s when Clare returned to social media.

“Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. 🌹,” Clare wrote in a post on Instagram on March 14. “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! 😉❤️xoxo.”

The Bachelorette was scheduled to premiere on Monday, May 18. ABC has not announced a cancellation or postponement of its initial premiere date.