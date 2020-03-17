T.I. & His Daughter Heiress, 3, Sing The Sweetest Song To Each Other In Cute New Video 

T.I. is a proud #GirlDad! The rapper shared the cutest new video while at home with his 3-year-old daughter Heiress on March 16. The duo sang about love as they ran through the house together.

T.I. is making the most out of self-quarantining. The rapper shared a video with his youngest “baby,” 3-year-old Heiress Harris as the two spent Monday night singing together. He filmed his daughter as she stomped through their Atlanta home and up a set of stairs. In the video, Tip sings about how much he loves Heiress, and she repeats the lyrics back to him.

“Yes, I love my baby!” Tip can be heard singing as he walks behind Heiress. “Yes, I love my daddy!” she repeats over and over again. Little Heiress was dressed in a blue and white striped top with dark blue pants. She wore her curly, brown hair in an adorable puffy up-do.

“Me & My Stir Crazy Baby 🤪,” Tip captioned the post, adding the hashtag, “#GirlDad.” The rapper is a proud father of three girls — Deyjah Imani, 19, Layah Amore, 13, and Heiress — all of whom he shares with wife Tameka “Tiny Harris, 44. He is also stepdad to Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, 24.

(Video credit: T.I./Instagram)

Just one day prior to Tip’s video with Heiress, Tiny shared a clip of her and daughter Zonnique dancing on TikTok when he walked in on their dance routine.

Tiny and crew were “in the crib” in Atlanta doing a “#stepchallenge” when Tip crashed the video with a confused look on his face. Tiny even called the moment a “blooper” in her post. Either way, the Harris family continues to keep busy amidst the global health crisis. The Harris is is self-quarantining amidst the coronavirus epidemic.