Mariah Carey Flips The Switch On TikTok With Her Twins For St. Patrick’s Day Treat: Watch

Mariah Carey and her kiddos won’t let the Coronavirus rain on their St. Patty’s Day celebrations! See their amazing TikTok!

Unfortunately, in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, most St. Patrick’s Day plans have been cancelled. However, Mariah Carey is keeping spirits alive with her kids on her TikTok channel. Mimi took on the #FlipTheSwitch challenge on the popular app and showed herself getting her hair and makeup touched up while her kids looked on. Everyone looks slightly bored swaying back and forth in all-black outfits, until…they flip a switch! Mariah and her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8, reappeared in all green St. Patrick’s Day garb! “Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everybody!! Stay home & stay safe!” Mariah wrote, as she danced around with a pup in her hand and a green wig on.

Mariah’s TikTok’s have been super on-point recently, and we absolutely love when she involves her twins. A few weeks ago, TikTok’s “Fantasy Challenge” went viral, and obviously the legendary singer nailed it when dancing to her 1995 hit. Rocking a black moto jacket and stiletto boots, Mariah slayed the moves to a snippet of her lyrics, “Oh, when you walk by every night, talkin’ sweet and lookin’ fine, I get kinda hectic inside. Mmm, baby, I’m so into you, darlin’, if you only knew.” In another, Mariah was the coolest mom ever, totally taking over Monroe’s “High Note” Challenge.

In the video, Monroe appears to be belting out beautiful high notes, but the camera pans to her mom standing in the doorway singing next to her! “Mommy!” Monroe pleads, and Mariah responds, “What? You said do the high note!” This is the content we need more of these days!

Also using her hit “Fantasy,” Mariah took the chance to teach her kids how to properly wash their hands. Singing along to Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s verse in her 1995 “Fantasy (Remix)” track, Mariah, Monroe and Moroccan were taped rapping along, and then cheering when the 20 second timer went off! “Mariah also shared the TikTok to her Instagram and captioned the video, “Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody!”