Brandi Glanville Begs People To ‘Stop Hoarding’ Toilet Paper As Her Family Runs Out

‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ star Brandi Glanville had a message for her social media followers to ‘stop hoarding’ toilet paper after she had been to ‘five markets’ and still could not find supplies for her and her family.

Brandi Glanville, shared a vital request to her fans and followers on Twitter amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star, 47, took to her social media account on Monday, March 16, to implore her followers not to keep tremendous amounts of necessary supplies and more from people, including one element needed in particular. “My household is officially out of toilet paper,” Brandi tweeted. “I’ve been to five markets and there is none.” Brandi closed out her message with an earnest plea to those who read her tweet: “stop hoarding.”

And Brandi was not alone. Strewn throughout her mentions were comments made by fans living in similar situations — and some even worse! “I’m almost out of diapers and can’t get any from any store until Friday. I have twins,” one follower commented. “It’s not that easy for me to go out and I use a lot of diapers,” they continued, adding the hashtag “stop hoarding.” A few of Brandi’s followers also gave some advice to the reality TV star. “You can use Kleenex or cut up paper towels but try not to flush too many paper towels. You’ll regret it,” one fan wrote.

Across the globe, millions of people are feeling the effects of COVID-19’s spread. Currently, millions of “non-essential” businesses, restaurants, and bars have been ordered to close by state governments and countries like Italy and Canada have been forced to lockdown or close their borders in an effort to reduce the spread and contain the virus. Much like Brandi, the virus has hit Hollywood and the world of entertainment just as hard. Renowned and respected stars like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba, among others, have all tested positive for the virus. While some, like Idris, are asymptomatic — not showing any signs of the virus — it does not lessen the chance for him to spread the virus to someone else; like the most at-risk communities of people over the age of 60.

My household is officially out of toilet paper I’ve been to five markets and there is none:/ stop hoarding — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 16, 2020

In the United States alone, there are well over a thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Brandi’s state of California has roughly 369 cases while the state of New York has determined roughly 669 as of March 16. CDC precautions encourage citizens to practice social distancing and stay in their homes until the spread has been contained. People may leave their homes for necessaries like groceries and medication.