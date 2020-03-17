See Message
Hollywood Life

Brandi Glanville Begs People To ‘Stop Hoarding’ Toilet Paper As Her Family Runs Out

brandi glanville
Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey arrive at a Beverly Hills medical building and JB greets a nurse with a hug. Justin is spotted wearing a face mask to stay safe from COVID-19. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 13 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Signer Demi Lovato wears a mask as she shops at Erewhon while out stocking up on groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak. When they open the trunk of her car to load the bags from Erewhon it can be seen already full of groceries. Pictured: Demi Lovato BACKGRID USA 15 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Roissy, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Milian is seen raveling with her son from Los Angeles to Paris-Charles De Gaulle airport in France. When she arrived on French soil, she wore a mask to protect herself from the coronavirus. Christina and her partner Matt Pokora unite and then returned to their Parisian home with their son. Pictured: Christina Milian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ star Brandi Glanville had a message for her social media followers to ‘stop hoarding’ toilet paper after she had been to ‘five markets’ and still could not find supplies for her and her family.

Brandi Glanville, shared a vital request to her fans and followers on Twitter amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star, 47, took to her social media account on Monday, March 16, to implore her followers not  to keep tremendous amounts of necessary supplies and more from people, including one element needed in particular. “My household is officially out of toilet paper,” Brandi tweeted. “I’ve been to five markets and there is none.” Brandi closed out her message with an earnest plea to those who read her tweet: “stop hoarding.”

And Brandi was not alone. Strewn throughout her mentions were comments made by fans living in similar situations — and some even worse! “I’m almost out of diapers and can’t get any from any store until Friday. I have twins,” one follower commented. “It’s not that easy for me to go out and I use a lot of diapers,” they continued, adding the hashtag “stop hoarding.” A few of Brandi’s followers also gave some advice to the reality TV star. “You can use Kleenex or cut up paper towels but try not to flush too many paper towels. You’ll regret it,” one fan wrote.

Across the globe, millions of people are feeling the effects of COVID-19’s spread. Currently, millions of “non-essential” businesses, restaurants, and bars have been ordered to close by state governments and countries like Italy and Canada have been forced to lockdown or close their borders in an effort to reduce the spread and contain the virus. Much like Brandi, the virus has hit Hollywood and the world of entertainment just as hard. Renowned and respected stars like Tom HanksRita Wilson, and Idris Elba, among others, have all tested positive for the virus. While some, like Idris, are asymptomatic — not showing any signs of the virus — it does not lessen the chance for him to spread the virus to someone else; like the most at-risk communities of people over the age of 60.

In the United States alone, there are well over a thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Brandi’s state of California has roughly 369 cases while the state of New York has determined roughly 669 as of March 16. CDC precautions encourage citizens to practice social distancing and stay in their homes until the spread has been contained. People may leave their homes for necessaries like groceries and medication.