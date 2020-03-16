Expert Says
Lori Loughlin: Why Going To Trial Could Make Her Sentence Worse If She’s Found Guilty – Lawyer Explains

Lori Loughlin trial sentence
News Reporter

Lori Loughlin hasn’t entered a plea in the college admissions scandal case but if she’s found guilty, she’ll be left with less options than those who have already pleaded.

While most of the world is consumed with news of the Coronavirus, Lori Loughlin might be preoccupied with thoughts of her impending ongoing national college admissions case. On March 13 another parent in the infamous scandal, David Sidoo, pleaded guilty to paying $200,000 to facilitate his two sons’ admission to college and was scheduled for sentencing on July 15, 2020. As part of the plea, Sidoo has agreed to a sentence that includes 90 days in prison and a $250,000 fine.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Edward Molari, Massachusetts criminal defense attorney, who explained if the Fuller House actress, 55, doesn’t follow suit and also plead guilty, she would not be in a position to make “any demands” when it comes down to her sentence if her case goes to trial and she’s found guilty. Although Sidoo’s case “would not influence the judge’s decision” when it comes to Lori’s case, as Molari explained, he added: “If she does go to trial she will forgo a reduction in her guidelines sentence for acceptance of responsibility. Going to trial also means that if you are convicted you are not in a position to make any demands about the ultimate sentence.”

Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, have both been charged with fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and bribery in the FBI’s college admissions scandal for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 20, into USC. Lori and Mossimo Both pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges in April 2019, as well as to bribery charges filed against them in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts trial courts are closed due to the Coronavirus epidemic and in order to “reduce the size of public gatherings,” according to a press statement the courts released on March 12. But Molari explains that won’t likely affect the trajectory of Lori’s case, specifically. “Federal courts are taking steps to reduce contact, including continuing jury trials scheduled to begin before April 27th. Since her trial is not scheduled until October it seems unlikely that the Coronavirus will affect her case,” he said.