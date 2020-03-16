Kenya Moore Vows To Expose ‘Fake Friendships’ With ‘Receipts’ During ‘RHOA’ Season 12 Reunion

Prepare for drama! Kenya Moore promises that she’s going to ‘cut the heads off the snakes’ in the RHOA cast during the season 12 reunion, and it can’t be missed.

Buckle up for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion, because Kenya Moore promises a bumpy ride. Kenya, 49, has vowed to bring the receipts when the RHOA ladies sit down with Andy Cohen, and she has no intention of holding back how she really feels about her co-stars. And she has plenty of material to gather. During the March 16 episode alone, the cast’s trip to Greece almost ended in ruins when NeNe Leakes screamed at Kenya for being a “bully.” Kenya attempted to put a misunderstanding between herself and Cynthia Bailey, 53, behind them, but it did not go well — to say the least.

NeNe Leakes, 52, didn’t think Kenya’s apology was genuine, and claimed that Cynthia never held Kenya “accountable” for her behavior. When Kenya told NeNe that “things change,” she went off. “Things change because you’re a big a** bully, b***h,” NeNe told her, before things turned into a shouting match. As the episode ended, it appeared that NeNe threw something at Kenya. Now, Kenya says there’s more to the story that what fans saw. “RHOA Season 12 Reunion will be EPIC! The #TRUTH about all these #FAKE friendships will be exposed,” Kenya wrote on Instagram after the episode aired.

“Secrets have been kept way too long. All the snake’s [sic] heads will be cut off. My receipts are ready. #RHOA #RHOASeason12Reunion.” She also included a stock photo of a box stuffed with receipts. Her fans were ecstatic about the promised confrontation. Unfortunately, looks like we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see that drama play out.

While the RHOA season 12 reunion was scheduled to tape this week, the COVID-19 pandemic has paused filming for the time being, according to Bravo. It’s just one of dozens of TV shows and films to halt production after the Center For Disease Control and World Health Organization urged people to stay home, or at least keep gatherings to under 50 people to stop the spread of the virus.