Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 5, Looks Like A Supermodel In Adorable New Pics

Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty is such a beautiful little girl. She’s looking all grown up while posing like a supermodel in new professional portraits.

Chris Brown‘s daughter Royalty is so incredibly photogenic, and now she’s looking like a model in portrait pics. Her mom Nia Guzman shared three stunning photos on March 16 to her Instagram account that show her five-year-old daughter by Chris. She’s posing alongside her cousin Dayci posing in gorgeous pink outfits. The pics were taken by professional photographer Patty Othon, who also shared the snaps to her account. Royalty totally shows how comfortable she is having her picture taken.

Ro doesn’t smile like she usually does in photos, but gives a stunning serious gaze into the camera with her big brown eyes. Both girls are styled in super-girly pink dresses by Tutu Du Monde. Royalty’s features cascading layers of tulle fabric, with a sheer capelet that features delicate yet shiny silver detailing. She has a headband that has big sheer pink butterfly wings coming out of it. Royalty’s long locks are all the way down to her waist in the pics.

Dayci — who is Chris’ god-daughter — is wearing a similar outfit featuring a pink tulle skirt. However, her top is made up of feathery strands of pale pink fabric and she has a glittery silver choker necklace with sheer tulle fabric dropping down from it. While Ro got a butterfly headband, Dayci got sheer butterfly wings to wear on her back. In the photos, the girls trade off holding onto a white bunny wearing a pink tutu.

The set is made up of a white distressed wood background. A white desk and clear chair are used as props for the girls to sit on. A fuzzy white rug can be seen on the floor. Fans absolutely went wild for the pics of the girls, with many writing the comment “Beauties 😍.” One fan noted of RoRo that, “She was born for the cameras ☺️❤️.” She’s already proved that she’s got her dad’s amazing dancing and singing abilities. Add modeling to the five-year-old’s growing resume of talent.