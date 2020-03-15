Washington, DC Democratic Debate: How To Watch, When & What Else You Need To Know

We’re down to just Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries, and tonight, March 15, the two candidates will debate in DC. Here’s what you should know before tuning in at 8:00pm ET.

It’s understatement to say that things have changed since the candidates gathered for the last Democratic debate, on February 25. Following a shocking Super Tuesday and subsequent state primaries, we’re down to just two major presidential candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. While Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still technically in the race, she holds two delegates and is polling at three percent. She has not qualified for tonight’s debate at CNN’s studios in Washington, DC.

Biden and Sanders are prepped to fight in their first one-on-one match off of the primary season. Following that tumultuous Super Tuesday, strong contenders like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, once thought of as a frontrunner, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, all threw in the towel. Now, the two veteran politicians are going to have much to talk about during their March 15 debate — like the rampant spread of COVID-19, which has highlighted even further the failings of the US healthcare system. Sanders’ platform touts Medicare For All, while Biden recently said he would veto that bill if it came across his desk as president.

It’s because of that novel coronavirus that the men are debating in DC. The debate was scheduled for Phoenix, Arizona, but was moved to a local venue for the safety of the candidates and moderators. Biden and Sanders will also be debating without a studio audience in attendance. They’ll just be in the presence of CNN’s Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón; the two networks are co-hosting the event with CHC Bold. Univision’s Jorge Ramos was also supposed to moderate, but is being quarantined after potential exposure to COVID-19. Tune in tonight, March 19, at 8:00pm ET to watch the debate on Univision, CNN, and CNN International.